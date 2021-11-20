Posts created for tahsildar’s office in newly carved Saligrama taluk

MYSURU

20 November 2021 22:52 IST

Order issued by Revenue Dept. approved by Finance Dept.

The State Government has created a total of 17 posts for the tahsildar’s office in the newly-carved out Saligrama taluk in Mysuru district.

According to a recent order issued by the Revenue Department, two posts of tahsildars (one each of Grade 1 and Grade 2), two posts of Shirasthedar, three first division assistants, one food inspector, four second division assistants, one data entry operator, three Group D employees and one vehicle driver.

The order issued by the Revenue Department on November 11 had been approved by the Finance Department. The final notification for creating Saligrama taluk was issued on December 31, 2020, and published in the State Gazette.

Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru had sent a proposal to the State Government to sanction posts necessary for setting up a taluk office for Saligrama taluk.

Services to public

After examining the proposal, the State Government decided to create necessary posts for a tahsildar’s office in Saligrama to provide services and administration to the general public, the order said.

It may be mentioned here that Saligrama taluk was one of the 12 new taluks created in the state in March 2019 by the then JD(S)-Congress Government.

120 villages

Carved out of mostly K.R. Nagar, Saligrama, which is the ninth taluk in Mysuru district, comprises of Saligrama, Mirle and Chunchanakatte hoblis, besides 14 villages of Hosa Agrahara hobli, covering a total of 120 villages with an estimated population of 1.2 lakh.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham had recently urged the State Government to upgrade Saligrama Gram Panchayat to a Town Panchayat.