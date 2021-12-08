Postponement plagues industrial adalat in Mysuru

MYSURU

08 December 2021 22:37 IST

Stakeholders grievances unresolved for years

Industrialists in the city are peeved over the repeated postponement of Kaigarike Adalat that was scheduled to be held here. Though the original date was changed multiple times, it was finally scheduled for November 12 only to be postponed again. The election code of conduct came into effect from November 9 when the schedule for the polls to the Legislative Council from the local bodies was announced forcing the postponement.

The Government has bandied about a number of dates after the poll date – slated for December 10 – but there is skepticism about the adalat being held anytime soon.

Suresh Kumar Jain, General Secretar, Mysuru Industries’ Association, said that a new date has been flagged during the second week of January but the association was going slow on publicising it given its experience of announcing the dates only to rescind it later. It has been over 10 years since the Industrial or Kaigarika Adalat was held in the city and local stakeholders have grievances that remained unresolved for years. “We were hoping that some of the pending grievances would be resolved in the adalat but unfortunately it is yet to take place,” said Mr. Jain.

Advertising

Advertising

The last Kaigarike Adalat held in Mysuru was in 2011 and since then new issues having a bearing on industrial activity or grievances that was impacting industries, have cropped up or have not been resolved by the authorities.

The Kaigarike Adalat for Mysuru region will involve stakeholders from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts and Mr. Jain said that the bulk of the grievances pertain to land allocation. “There have been cases in which a letter officially acknowledging the allotment, have been issued but the beneficiaries have been unable to take possession of the land for various reasons,” according to Mr. Jain.

In such cases where land was taken possession of by the allottees it was subsequently found to be problematic or unsuitable for the proposed industries. “Though in such cases a swap is possible it is subject to availability of land which is now the key issue which is hampering industrial growth of Mysuru,” Mr. Jain added.

The export centre for which the local stakeholders were fighting for decades is also yet to become functional. It was meant to give a fillip to the manufacturing and export units. It was originally conceived in 2010 and the civil works began in July 2019. But two years on, the works have come to a standstill and the pandemic too has contributed to this. For local entrepreneurs keen to tap the international market, the export centre was set to emerge as a single-window facility to complete all export-related formalities. But civil works are yet to be completed for the centre to begin functional.

The pandemic has also acted as a dampener to the industrial activity in general but association members aver the momentum was gaining traction and was nearing the re-COVID-19 level of activity. Hence they want the work on the export centre to be expedited.