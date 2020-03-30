Postpone gram panchayat polls, KSE tells EC

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has said that, in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Election Commission has been requested to postpone the election for gram panchayats in Karnataka scheduled to be held in the month of May.

He told presspersons here on Monday that the preparations for the election at the ground level and at the level of administration have been affected owing to the lockdown and prohibitory orders. In wake of this, the request has been made.

He said that as mid-day meals could not be served in schools owing to the lockdown, the State government had passed an order directing the teachers to deliver the foodgrains to the house of the students. In wake of the prevailing travel restrictions, the teachers have said that it would be difficult to implement the order. Mr. Eshwarappa said that, however, the students especially those from drought-affected areas, cannot be denied meals in the name of lockdown. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would be apprised on this problem and he would be requested to explore alternative ways of providing either cooked food or the foodgrains to the students.