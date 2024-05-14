GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Posters of accused set on fire during protest against assault on used car seller in Kalaburagi

The former MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor has said that there is no semblance of law and order in the district

Published - May 14, 2024 08:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Nava Kalyana Karnataka Madival Sangha and other pro-Hindu organizations setting on fire posters of the seven accused in an assault case during a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Members of Nava Kalyana Karnataka Madival Sangha and other pro-Hindu organizations setting on fire posters of the seven accused in an assault case during a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of Nava Kalyana Karnataka Madival Sangha, Hindu Jagruti Sene and various pro-Hindu organizations staged a protest here on Tuesday condemning the brutal incident in which a second-hand car seller Arjunappa was tortured by a seven-member gang that brutally assaulted and gave electric shock to his private parts.

“The police and the district administration have completely failed to protect common people and the Congress leaders are supporting rowdy elements in the district”Dattatreya Patil Revoor,Former MLA

The agitators gathered at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk and blocked the road for some time raising slogans against the police, the district administration and the district in-charge Minister and burnt the posters of all the seven accused in the case.

Raising concern over the increasing incidents of targeted violence against particular communities, the members of the Madival Sangha and the former legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor said that there is no semblance of law and order in Kalaburagi district.

The police and the district administration have completely failed to protect common people. The Congress leaders are supporting the rowdy elements in the district, Mr. Revoor said.

As soon as the agitators gathered at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, some police personnel trailed behind the protestors and tried to foil the agitation.

