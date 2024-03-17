Posters, flexed pulled down; political representatives told to adhere to model code of conduct

March 17, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The model code of conduct (MCC) kicked in as soon as the Election Commission announced the dates for the general elections on Saturday and the district administration got cracking to pull down the banners and flexes of political parties.

The city was marred by political flexes and banners of various leaders in the run-up to the announcement of elections. Besides, there were large hoardings publicising government programmes with the images of the Chief Minister and local leaders all of which were pulled down.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra cautioned the political parties against graffiti and writing on the walls of private properties, in public places besides directing them not to paste posters, tie banners or install cutouts.

He said the MCC was already in vogue and it was imperative for all political parties to follow the same without violations. Mr. Rajendra also met the representatives of political parties on Saturday evening and instructed them to apprise themselves of the guidelines and the do’s and don’ts governing the MCC.

Besides, the political parties had to compulsorily secure permission from the district administration for conducing any political programme. If anyone was found transgressing the directives then action would be initiated against such political parties, the DC cautioned.

Mr. Rajendra also warned that children below 18 years cannot be deployed for any political campaigning or related work and it would be seen as a serious breach of law.

The media was also told to get the permission of the district MCC committee for publishing or airing advertisements of political parties and leaders.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag also held a meeting with political representatives on Sunday. She said the model code of conduct will be in vogue till the conclusion of the election process on June 6th and it was incumbent on all political parties to adhere to it.

She also cautioned against the use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. during canvassing.

