Posters criticising Congress surface en route Bharat Jodo Yatra

Workers of the ruling BJP allegedly put up posters criticising the Congress and its leaders with respect to the murder of Hindutva activists along the route of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district on Sunday. Chikkanayakanahalli is represented by Minister J.C. Madhuswamy.

One of the posters alleged that the banned PFI flourished during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress rule in the State. In another poster, Mr. Siddaramaiah was accused for the murder of Raju, a Hindutva activist.

The posters triggered a political slugfest with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad remarking that it was the culture of the BJP to have a feast on the dead people. “The BJP used the death of people like Paresh Mesta for gaining political mileage. The posters put up by the BJP were no surprise for us. They are always into petty politics,” he said.

The former Minister G. Parameshwara also criticised the BJP for the posters. “The BJP is unable to digest the people’s support the yatra has been getting day by day. The posters show how desperate they have become,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel ridiculed the yatra and said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had misled the leaders by avoiding places such as Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.