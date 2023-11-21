HamberMenu
Poster politics can lead to skirmishes between workers of JD(S) and Congress, warns Manjunath

November 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the Congress was indulging in ‘poster politics’ on the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former legislator A. Manjunath on Tuesday warned that it could lead to street fights between the workers of two parties if action to prevent such incidents are not taken.

“The Congress has been indulging in poster politics in recent times to spread misinformation and defame H.D. Kumaraswamy. There is an effort to misguide people. Not every Congress leader is involved in this. This is being done by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his followers,” Mr. Manjunath told presspersons here. “The Congress workers pasted PayCM posters overnight during the BJP tenure. After Mr. Kumaraswamy raised questions on people’s issues, they are pasting posters on him in poor taste. They are under the impression that by pasting posters, they can dominate politics. It is not a big thing for us to stick posters on Congress leaders. If they stick one poster, we can stick 10.”

Referring to the High Court order against sticking of posters, the former legislator said that they were appealing to Home Minister G. Parameshwara and DG&IG to restrain the Congress workers. “What was the Home Department doing when they stuck posters on Mr. Kumaraswamy in connection with power issue? If this continues it can lead to street fights between the party workers and government will be responsible for it.”  

Instead, Mr. Manjunath said that the government can respond to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s attack on corruption during the Belgavi legislature session starting from December 4.

