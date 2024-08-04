GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poster competition to mark first National Space Day celebrations

Published - August 04, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (USRC), Bengaluru, has invited students and the general public across India to participate in a poster making competition on the subject ‘Past, Present and Future of Space Technology and its Applications’.

The competition is part of the National Space Day celebrations to commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon on August 23.

The competition it is open to school and college students and the general public.

The poster has to be handmade; its content and concept has to be original and creative; partial or complete extraction from a digital or any other media, sources and using printout of images from any source is not desirable, all kinds of art supplies (pencil, crayons, sketch pen, water/oil/poster colour s etc.) may be used.

The URSC said that selected posters will be suitably rewarded.

The procedure for submitting the poster includes a clear, good quality image of the handmade poster to be photographed or scanned image size to be reduced to a maximum of 3MB.

Only one entry per person is allowed. The image file of the poster has to be mailed to nsdposter@ursc.gov.in on or before August 7. Students are also requested to attach a copy of the ID card issued by school and college along with the poster.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / space programme / space programme / crafts

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.