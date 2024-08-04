Poster competition to mark first National Space Day celebrations

The U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (USRC), Bengaluru, has invited students and the general public across India to participate in a poster making competition on the subject ‘Past, Present and Future of Space Technology and its Applications’.

The competition is part of the National Space Day celebrations to commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon on August 23.

The competition it is open to school and college students and the general public.

The poster has to be handmade; its content and concept has to be original and creative; partial or complete extraction from a digital or any other media, sources and using printout of images from any source is not desirable, all kinds of art supplies (pencil, crayons, sketch pen, water/oil/poster colour s etc.) may be used.

The URSC said that selected posters will be suitably rewarded.

The procedure for submitting the poster includes a clear, good quality image of the handmade poster to be photographed or scanned image size to be reduced to a maximum of 3MB.

Only one entry per person is allowed. The image file of the poster has to be mailed to nsdposter@ursc.gov.in on or before August 7. Students are also requested to attach a copy of the ID card issued by school and college along with the poster.