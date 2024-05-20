ADVERTISEMENT

Postcard on Maharani Devajammani released in Mysuru

Published - May 20, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A postcard on 19th century Maharani of Mysore Devajammanni, who is regarded as “Indian queen who modelled for the worlds first vaccine”, was released in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A postcard on Maharani Devajammani, the 19th century Queen of Mysore, who is regarded as the “Indian Queen, who modelled for the world’s first vaccine,” was released in Mysuru on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Superintendent of Posts Offices, Mysuru, Angel Raj released the postcard at a function organized by Anveshana Seva Trust, which had sponsored the post card.

Author and former Chairman of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhan Guru Dutt and Trust’s president Arya Amarnath Raje Urs were also present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru, Angel Raj released a postcard on 19th century Maharani of Mysore Devajammanni, who is regarded as “Indian queen who modelled for the world’s first vaccine”, on Monday. Author Pradhan Guru Dutt was also present on the occasion. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

According to historian N.S. Rangaraju, the then Maharani Lakshmammani, who was keen on the administration of the vaccine against smallpox among the people, had her daughter-in-law Devajammani take the first shot. Later, three bejewelled women from the palace including Devajammanni had posed for a painting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The post card released by the Department of Posts on Monday shows the portrait of Devajammani from the historic painting

Mr. Rangaraju said there was widespread suspicion and resistance to vaccination in the early 19th century when the vaccination for smallpox was new. “Women particularly did not wish to show their arms to “white-skinned” people,” he said. Hence, the then Maharani had to take the lead. However, when people recovered from the post-vaccination fever after three days, they formed queues to undergo vaccination.

The Department of Posts described Devajammani as the one, “who inspired the immunization drive against small pox”.

“Her unwitting role was captured in a painting commissioned by the East India Company to encourage participation in the vaccination drive,” the Department of Posts said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US