Postcard campaign to restore 10 kg of rice per month scheme

Conrgess workers line up in front of post box near MCC office

Congress leaders queued up before the post box situated in front of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) building on Sayyaji Rao Road in Mysuru on Monday as part of the postcard campaign launched by the party for restoring the 10 kgs of rice per month scheme to the poor.

The Mysuru City and District Congress Committees jointly launched the campaign by writing to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to either restore the scheme or vacate the Chief Minister’s seat.

Several Congress leaders including Mysuru City Congress Committee President R. Murthy, Mysuru District Congress Committee President Vijaykumar, State Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A .Venkatesh were among the leaders who turned up at the post box in front of the MCC office.

The partymen queued up in front of the post box by maintaining a safe distance as per the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, said a press statement from the Congress party. The BJP government should resume giving 10 gs of rice per person per month as per the Anna Bhagya scheme launched by the Congress during the regime of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, they said.

The postcard campaign comes after Mr. Siddaramaiah appealed to the government to give 10 kg of rice to every poor person in the State as a large number of poor are finding it difficult to afford basic essentials during the lockdown.