Postal employees stage protest in Gurmitkal

October 04, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Yadgir

Postal Department employees staged a protest in Gurmitkal of Yadgir district on Wednesday.

The employees said that they have demands to be addressed by the government.

“Stop privatisation of postal services. The working schedule of rural postal employees should be fixed at eight hours and their services should be confirmed. Grants should be sanctioned for their financial stability. Medical facility and group policy should be increased up to ₹5 lakh,” they said.

Kamaleshchandra, Subhashgouda, Saibanna Padmakar, Chandrashekhar Awanti, Nawab Khan, Mohammad Moulana and others were present.

