Postal Department home delivers 19 tonnes of mangoes from farmers

May 17, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The drop in mango yield this summer has affected the home delivery of mangoes initiative as well. India Post, along with Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd. (KSMDMCL), has been able to home deliver 19 tonnes of mangoes this season in Bengaluru. Officials said this was a good turn around despite a low yield this year.

Through the initiative ‘Karsiri’, a door-to-door mango delivery service during the lockdown in 2020, the department had delivered 75 tonnes of mangoes in the entire season in 2021 and 70 tonnes in 2022. “Despite a low yield, we are able to home deliver 19 tonnes of mangoes in just over a month from April 5 to May 12,” said a senior KSMDMCL official.

“Home delivery of mangoes is now available in 31 PIN Codes in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Hassan, Mandya and other parts of the State,” an official said.

How it works

You can order mangoes from www.karsirimangoes.karnataka. gov.in. One can choose 3 kg boxes of Alphonso, Badami, Apoos, Banganpalli, Kesar, Neelam, Himam Pasand, Sendur, and Mallika, and several other varieties of mangoes.

“The mangoes delivered home are free from the cancer-causing calcium carbide used for ripening. They are naturally ripened or come from KSMDMC-approved ripening chambers that use natural ethylene gas for ripening, a process accepted worldwide,” an official explained.