Postal ballot voting for absentee voters begins in Mysuru

April 19, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Postal ballot voting began at the Deputy Commissioners office in Mysuru on Friday.

Postal ballot voting began at the Deputy Commissioners office in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Absentee voters on essential services (AVES) began casting their ballot for the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat, which is going to polls on April 26.

This provision has been made for the polling staff and others on essential duties who cannot vote on April 26

The postal voting centre has been opened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here to facilitate the absentee voters on essential services to cast their ballot. The facility for casting postal ballots will conclude on April 21.

The postal voting centre has been established in room number 10 in the basement of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Bannur Road. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 19 to 21. The AVES can make use of the arrangement and cast their postal ballot at the centre on the said dates, said Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer K.V. Rajendra.

The postal ballot voting for AVES was arranged after the vote from home that was provided for senior citizens above 85 years of age and the persons with disabilities.

