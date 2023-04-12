Postal ballot for voters above 80 years, PwDs in Mysuru

April 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

With the EC allowing postal ballot voting for electors aged 80 years and above and also for persons with disabilities (PwDs) for the first time this election, the Mysuru district administration is gearing up for a major exercise as over one lakh voters were entitled for “vote from home” option.

“It’s a big exercise as the teams, as directed by the EC, have to visit every household and get the postal ballot voting done. More than one lakh forms have been distributed in such households for availing the option,” said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

In case of any representation, even bedridden patients who are below 80 years of age can also get the option of postal ballot voting. “Three days before the polling day, the team, including the respective ROs, accompanied by security personnel and video teams, will visit the households to facilitate the postal ballot voting,” he said.

The 11 constituencies have 84,917 voters aged above 80 years. The highest number of voters aged 80 years and above is in Chamaraja – 9,833. Likewise, Mysuru has 31,754 electors with disabilities.