Post war reunion event inaugurated in Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 17, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Synergy, the 17th post war reunion of the Maratha light infantry regimental centre was inaugurated in Belagavi on Saturday.

It was held after a span of four years after the COVID lockdown.

A commemoration parade of seven contingents was organised. The members marched to the tunes of the MLIRC Silver Band.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The parade was commanded by Major Shashwat Dabas. Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, reviewed it.

Wreath laying ceremony at the Sharqat war memorial was held.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

General J.J. Singh, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and former chief of the army, Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, commander in chief of Andaman and Nicobar command, Major General K. Narayanan, joint secretary, army and TA, Government of India, ministry of defence, serving and retired military officers were present. Members of the Royal family of from Kolhapur were present.

Serving and former members of the army, navy, coast guard and air force participated.

There was enthusiastic participation from all ranks of MLIRC, affiliated arms and services, veterans and Veer Naris, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app