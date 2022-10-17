Post war reunion event inaugurated in Belagavi

ADVERTISEMENT

Synergy, the 17th post war reunion of the Maratha light infantry regimental centre was inaugurated in Belagavi on Saturday.

It was held after a span of four years after the COVID lockdown.

A commemoration parade of seven contingents was organised. The members marched to the tunes of the MLIRC Silver Band.

The parade was commanded by Major Shashwat Dabas. Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, reviewed it.

Wreath laying ceremony at the Sharqat war memorial was held.

General J.J. Singh, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and former chief of the army, Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, commander in chief of Andaman and Nicobar command, Major General K. Narayanan, joint secretary, army and TA, Government of India, ministry of defence, serving and retired military officers were present. Members of the Royal family of from Kolhapur were present.

Serving and former members of the army, navy, coast guard and air force participated.

There was enthusiastic participation from all ranks of MLIRC, affiliated arms and services, veterans and Veer Naris, said a release.