Post relaxation of lockdown norms, cocoon prices go up marginally

MYSURU

13 September 2020 23:37 IST

Weavers have begun buying raw silk from reelers

With the relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown norms, allowing marriages and other functions with limited gathering, the sale of silk saris and other garments has picked up, leading to a marginal increase in the price of silk cocoons.

Silk piled up

Huge quantities of raw silk had piled up with reelers across the State after operations were suspended since April, bringing down the price of cocoons.

But, the weavers have begun buying raw silk from reelers over the last few days after the demand for silk saris and garments became visible in markets, according to sources in the Silk Association of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Central Silk Board (CSB), the average price of cross-breed cocoon was ₹417 per kg and ₹452 per kg in January and February respectively, while the price of the superior quality bivoltine cocoon was ₹481 per kg and ₹534 per kg during the same period.

By May, the average price of bivoltine plummeted to ₹213 per kg and the cross-breed’s to ₹171 per kg.

However, CSB’s statistics for August showed a marginal improvement.

The average price of bivoltine inched up to ₹284 per kg and that of the cross-breed wa ₹237. The prices improved further in September with the bivoltine touching almost ₹400 per kg and the cross-breed nearing ₹280 per kg.