Post-matric students allowed to stay in hostels

Hassan

23 April 2021 23:44 IST

The State government has allowed post-matric students to stay put in hostels run by the Social Welfare Department, Directorate of Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department. The heads of these departments, on Friday, issued a circular to district officers to allow students, appearing for examinations.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar had written to Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary appealing to them to allow students to stay in the hostels till the exams were over.

There were many instances of hostel wardens sending students out of the hostels citing the fresh COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

The students of Government Engineering College at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan taluk were sent out of the BCM hostel on Thursday. Following that the students were forced to study for the examinations in a market place at Mosale Hosahalli.