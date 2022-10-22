Post-Deepavali, BJP leaders will shift to Congress: Zameer Ahmed

Several BJP leaders are unhappy with the ongoing developments in their party, says the Congress MLA

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 22, 2022 19:11 IST

Congress MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that post-Deepavali, the State politics is set to change with BJP leaders shifting sides.

Mr. Khan told presspersons in Dharwad on Friday that after Deepavali, a large section of BJP leaders would quit the party and shift to the Congress.

He said that several BJP leaders were unhappy with the ongoing developments in their party, which was in chaos. He asked the media persons to wait till November and said changes would happen in December.

Mr. Khan said that former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi too was unhappy with the BJP and along with him several other leaders had expressed their displeasure openly. It would be a large flock shifting sides, he said.

On the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claim about winning 123 seats in the Assembly polls, Mr. Khan sought to know whether the JD(S) leader enjoyed so much popularity. “When Siddaramaiah was in the JD(S), the party had won 59 seats. After Mr. Siddaramaiah’s exit from the JD(S), Mr. Kumaraswamy has never won so many seats,” he said.

 Mr. Khan said if Mr. Kumaraswamy indeed had so much popularity, then let him prove the same by securing at least 59 seats.

