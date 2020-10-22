Post-COVID-19, patients complain of health issues

MYSURU

With growing concern over breathlessness, joint pain, cardiac issues and memory loss, a recovery clinic was launched in Mysuru

After recovering from COVID-19, patients are said to be complaining of problems such as breathlessness, joint pain, chest pain, cardiac related issues and even memory loss.

With nearly 50 per cent of the recovered patients complaining of these issues, a private hospital in Mysuru on Thursday announced the launch of the Post-COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to treat the rising number of patients suffering from mid= and long-term effects of the infection.

The recovery clinic at the Apollo BGS Hospitals in Kuvempunagar will be run by a team of specialists with the help of neurologists and immunologists.

Announcing the clinic at a press conference here on Thursday, hospital’s consultant physician Sanjeev Rao Girimaji said the clinic was launched as many patients had contacted doctors about symptoms they are experiencing and not knowing how to to deal with them. The clinic aims to help patients get specialised care with the guidelines laid down and the clinicians trained to ensure that patients get correct treatment, he added.

COVID-19 can impact vital organs and acute events such as stroke and myocardial infection, and chronic conditions including diabetes and hypertension are a part of the post-COVID conditions. A number of sudden deaths in post-COVID patients had been reported and most of these are attributed to acute cardiac events, a release from the hospital said.

Consultant pulmonologist Madhu K. said COVID-19 attacks not just the lungs but other organs as well and leaves behind lingering health issues. Some of the manifestations occur weeks and months after the treatment.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, in the release, said the COVID-19 syndrome is adding to the disease load and if not addressed with special attention will lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality beyond the pandemic among the recovered patients.

A patient information booklet was launched.