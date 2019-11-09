Post-bypoll scenario depends on Cong. high command: Deve Gowda

The JD(S), which has been showing clear signs of softening towards the BJP, struck a different note on Saturday.

H.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S) national president, said that the post Assembly byelection political scenario will depend on the decision of the Congress high command, while not categorically spelling out its exact position.

Speaking to presspersons, the former Prime Minister said his party cannot be ignored in the political development after the December 5 bypoll in the State.

“No one will be able to form or continue the government without the support of the JD(S),” he said.

When asked with whom his party would stand in case the BJP failed to get the required eight seats, Mr. Gowda said: “Let’s wait and see what the Congress high command decides.”

‘No sanyasi’

At the same time, sending out confusing signals, Mr. Gowda said his party had learnt lessons by forming governments both with the BJP and the Congress in the State.

He did not want to conduct a post-mortem on why the coalitions did not continue. “At the same time, our party is not a sanyasi in politics,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said that he did not have a soft corner for the BJP or Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. “There is no question of supporting the BJP post the byelection results. The BJP too had its internal problems in the State,” he said.

He reiterated that JD(S) would not align with any other party in the bypolls and it would contest in 15 of 17 seats.

On midterm polls

Mr. Gowda said the entire State might face Assembly elections next year. It will depend on the decision taken by the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, his son and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had said that the JD(S) would not allow the present dispensation to fall, dropping broad hints of supporting the government post the bypolls.

Congress insistence

Mr. Gowda reiterated that Mr. Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister at the insistence of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He [Mr. Gowda] had proposed Mallikarjun Kharge, who he said was also ready. But the Congress high command insisted that Mr. Kumaraswamy be made the Chief Minister, Mr. Gowda claimed.