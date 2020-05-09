Karnataka

Possible community spread worries BBMP

Civic chief suggests 100% testing of all residents in Padarayanapura containment zone

Five of the 96 samples collected randomly from people within the containment zone in Padarayanapura have come back positive. Three people tested positive on May 7 and two on Friday. This has become a concern for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is working with the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar confirmed the development and said, “The five cases suggest a community spread within the containment zone. We have now recommended 100% testing of all residents of the containment zone in the Padarayanapura ward.” This, he said, would start on Monday.

The BBMP is also taking precautionary measures after a pregnant woman from the Padarayanapura containment zone, who had tested positive, visited a maternity hospital in Chamarajpet. The entire premises was sanitised. “The doctors were aware of her testing positive. As soon as she reached the hospital, she was shifted to an isolation centre in an ambulance and not allowed to mingle with anybody at the hospital,” he said.

Random samples were also collected from residents in the containment zone in Hongasandra ward. None of 112 samples collected tested positive, civic officials said.

Regenta Place

Meanwhile, four people, who were primary contacts of the housekeeping staff of Regenta Place, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Kumar said this was expected as the primary contacts lived with the housekeeping staff of Regenta Place in the same room.

Civic officials have already contained Chandni Chowk area, near Russell Market in Shivajinagar.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 12:08:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/possible-community-spread-worries-bbmp/article31538984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY