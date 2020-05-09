Possible community spread worries BBMP

Five of the 96 samples collected randomly from people within the containment zone in Padarayanapura have come back positive. Three people tested positive on May 7 and two on Friday. This has become a concern for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is working with the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar confirmed the development and said, “The five cases suggest a community spread within the containment zone. We have now recommended 100% testing of all residents of the containment zone in the Padarayanapura ward.” This, he said, would start on Monday.

The BBMP is also taking precautionary measures after a pregnant woman from the Padarayanapura containment zone, who had tested positive, visited a maternity hospital in Chamarajpet. The entire premises was sanitised. “The doctors were aware of her testing positive. As soon as she reached the hospital, she was shifted to an isolation centre in an ambulance and not allowed to mingle with anybody at the hospital,” he said.

Random samples were also collected from residents in the containment zone in Hongasandra ward. None of 112 samples collected tested positive, civic officials said.

Regenta Place

Meanwhile, four people, who were primary contacts of the housekeeping staff of Regenta Place, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Kumar said this was expected as the primary contacts lived with the housekeeping staff of Regenta Place in the same room.

Civic officials have already contained Chandni Chowk area, near Russell Market in Shivajinagar.