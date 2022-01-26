Positivity rate over 20% in Dharwad district

HUBBALLI

26 January 2022 22:27 IST

With the positivity rate increasing at a fast pace over the last week, Dharwad district has now become one among the top eight districts in the State with high positivity rate and according to experts, it is likely to surge further this week.

Disclosing the development during a review meeting on COVID-19 chaired by district in-charge Minister Halappa Achar in Dharwad on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that positivity rate, which was 11.25% a week ago, has jumped to 20.42% now and it is likely to increase further.

“In the last seven days, the district has recorded 7,882 positive cases and at present, the number of active cases stands at 5,069. The District Health Task Force has warned that cases will further shoot up as the infection is at its peak in the district. It expects the peak to end next week,” he said, while emphasising the need for the general public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol to break the chain.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Patil said that out of the 38,603 people who were tested during the last week, 7,882 have tested positive. Of these patients, nearly 97% are in home isolation and medicine kits are being distributed to them on their doorsteps. The district administration is also extending telemedicine facility to these patients, he said.

Considering the inflow of patients from other districts at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, the capacity of the hospital has been stretched to 2,400 from 1,400 beds and there are a good number of doctors available to manage the situation, he said.

Mr. Patil brought to the notice of the Minister the shortage of nursing and Group D staff in the district. Although Medical Education Minister had given in-principle approval for recruitment, the proposal is pending before the Finance Department, he said.

Mentioning that facilities at government hospitals have been improved in the last one year, Mr. Achar promised to take up the issue of expanding medical infrastructure and recruiting additional nursing and Group D staff at KIMS Hospital.

He asked the officials to keep the required supply of medical liquid oxygen ready to face any eventuality. The municipal authorities should also conduct extensive awareness programmes on adhering to COVID-19 protocol, including wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.