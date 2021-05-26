Positivity rate falls below 20%

Bengaluru

26 May 2021 23:31 IST

Around 26,811 people in Karnataka were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases to 24.99 lakh. Of the new cases, 6,433 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban. According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.48%. Of the total cases, 4.09 lakh are active cases in the State. The case fatality rate stood at 1.97%. While cases have dropped, 530 people succumbed to COVD-19. The total number of deaths stands at 26,929.

As many as 40,741 patients were discharged on Wednesday. Around 1.27 lakh people were vaccinated.

