Positive response to school reopening

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela welcoming students at a government high school in Dharwad on Friday.

HUBBALLI

02 January 2021 00:25 IST

Attendance is expected to increase further, says Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil

Deputy Commissioner of Dhawad Nitesh Patil, who welcomed students with flowers on the first day of reopening of schools and colleges in Dharwad on Friday, said that there was good response and attendance was expected to increase further.

Speaking at the Government High School in Dharwad after welcoming students, Mr. Patil said that as per the Government Order classes for VI, VII of primary schools, VIII, IX and X of high schools and II PU have been started in adherence to COVID-19 advisory. Priority has been given to all COVID-19 precautionary measures in all schools, he said.

He said that extensive awareness had been created among parents in rural and urban areas on reopening of schools and colleges through the Department of Public Instruction and local bodies. All classrooms have been sanitised and thermal scanners have been provided for screening of students daily, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that attending classes was not mandatory and only if students were willing to go to classes, they could attend them, albeit with the consent of their parents. He said that instructions had been issued to hold additional classes based on the response of students and necessity.

He also expressed the confidence that more students would attend classes, after looking at the precautionary measures taken in schools and colleges.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat B. Susheela said that classes for Class X and II PU would be conducted daily. All teachers have been subjected to COVID-19 test and those above the age of 50 had been supplied face shields. Arrangements have also been made to provide immediate healthcare services in case students or teachers were found with symptoms of the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner of Public Instruction M.L. Hanchate, Deputy Director of PU Education K. Chidambar and others were present.

Attendance

According to official data, on the first day of reopening of schools and colleges, 28.31 % students attended II PU classes in 132 government, aided and unaided PU Colleges in Dharwad district. And, in schools, the attendance was an average 38.18 %.

Visit

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Major Siddalingayya Hiremath visited various schools in and around Dharwad and inspected the precautionary measures taken. He was accompanied by various officials.

Vidyagama

In Hubballi, MLA Prasad Abbayya and the former Minister Basavraj Horatti took part in the inauguration of Vidyagama programme at the Government High School at Pendar Galli.

Both of them appealed to students and parents to attend classes without any fear, by following COVID-19 guidelines.