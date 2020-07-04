Positive cases cross 20,000 in State; 42 more deaths reported

Three days after clocking 15,000 cases, Karnataka’s total number of positive cases touched 21,549 on Saturday with 1,839 new cases. Of the new cases, 1,172 are from Bengaluru Urban.

The State reported 42 deaths, taking the toll to 335, apart from four non-COVID-19 deaths. This is the highest-ever number reported on a single day. While 24 deaths are from Bengaluru Urban, six are from Bidar, four from Dakshina Kannada, three each from Dharwad and Kalaburagi, and one each from Bengaluru Rural and Hassan. As many as 34 of the deaths are ILI and SARI cases.

With Saturday’s numbers, the total number of positive cases in Bengaluru Urban touched 8,345. The total number of patients discharged in he State stood at 9,244 with 439 persons walking out of hospitals on Saturday. The number of positive cases in the State has been on a steady rise since mid June. Over 55% of the total 21,549 positive cases in the State have been reported till June. During this period, the State saw 195 deaths, which is 58.2% of the total 335 deaths. As many as 129 of the deaths are from Bengaluru alone.

The State recorded the first 1,000 cases on May 15, which is two months and six days after the first case was detected on March 9. Thereafter, the cases doubled to 2,000 on May 24. And, in a month’s time, the cases crossed 10,000 on June 24. Since then, another 11,000 cases have been recorded.

After May 24, the doubling rate reduced to eight days and subsequently to an average of three days. Karnataka now stands in 6th place in the country in terms of positive cases.