Posing as TRAI official, conman cheats govt. official of ₹10.7 lakh

December 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Posing as a TRAI official, a cyber fraudster cheated a senior official with the State Finance Department and made away with ₹10.7 lakh from his bank account on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint, the cybercrime police have registered an FIR against the unknown person charging him under 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by impersonation ) under IT Act.

The victim, in his complaint, said on December 5, he received a call on his mobile phone from Mumbai claiming to be a TRAI official stating that he was sending objectionable messages to members of the public.

The caller also informed him that there was an FIR booked against him and he would be arrested soon. The caller said there were many irregularities and transactions linked to his bank accounts and took the details of two of his bank accounts on the pretext of verification. Minutes later, he realised that ₹10,73,047 had been transferred from his account.

The cybercrime police are trying to track down the accused through the bank transactions.

The police have requested people not to entertain any calls made in the name of police officials or government officials asking for personal details .