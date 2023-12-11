HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Posing as TRAI official, conman cheats govt. official of ₹10.7 lakh

December 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Posing as a TRAI official, a cyber fraudster cheated a senior official with the State Finance Department and made away with ₹10.7 lakh from his bank account on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint, the cybercrime police have registered an FIR against the unknown person charging him under 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by impersonation ) under IT Act.

The victim, in his complaint, said on December 5, he received a call on his mobile phone from Mumbai claiming to be a TRAI official stating that he was sending objectionable messages to members of the public.

The caller also informed him that there was an FIR booked against him and he would be arrested soon. The caller said there were many irregularities and transactions linked to his bank accounts and took the details of two of his bank accounts on the pretext of verification. Minutes later, he realised that ₹10,73,047 had been transferred from his account.

The cybercrime police are trying to track down the accused through the bank transactions.

The police have requested people not to entertain any calls made in the name of police officials or government officials asking for personal details .

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.