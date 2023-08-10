‘PoshanMeal Tracker’ to assess midday meal in govt. schools

August 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

In an attempt at enhancing child nutrition and well-being, the Department of Computer Science in Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru, has developed an app, “PoshanMeal Tracker”, for tracking and assessing the impact of midday meals in government schools.

The software aims to monitor students’ nutritional status and physical health. The app will be released in Google Playstore and App Store for IPhones soon.

“PoshanMeal Tracker” merges technological prowess with transparent meal tracking, scholarships, and direct student support. PoshanMeal Tracker’s workflow encompasses school registration and authentication as the government schools will be allocated unique IDs and passwords, enabling seamless participation. Schools can easily register students, facilitating ongoing tracking and analysis, said a press release from the college.

The app has dual features - capturing meal images for nutritional analysis and gathering student feedback. Secure fingerprint authentication ensures genuine student input. Monthly averages, derived from feedback, are directly shared with authorities, utilising a rule-based approach to evaluate meal program efficacy, the department said.

Besides meal tracking, “PoshanMeal Tracker” offers scholarships for financially disadvantaged students based on achievements and income. It also provides dedicated helpline numbers for students to report abuse or concerns directly, according to the release.

Pooja M.R., HoD, Computer Science, VVCE said, “PoshanMeal Tracker is a pioneering step in ensuring child welfare and eliminating malnutrition. This app addresses a vital societal need by seamlessly merging technology and systematic data collection.”

Some future possibilities for “PoshanMeal Tracker” could include parent engagement. The app will soon introduce a parent portal, fostering transparency and parental involvement in tracking meal consumption and providing feedback, she said.

Integration with health records will enable long-term impact assessment of meals on students’ overall health, the release added.

Schools can compare midday meal performance, promoting healthy competition and sharing best practices. Enhanced reporting capabilities will enable authorities to make informed decisions through data visualization and analytics.

The team which came up with “PoshanMeal Tracker” comprised Dr. Pooja, Professor and Head of Department of CS and E, VVCE (guide); Dr. Chethana H.T., Assistant Professor, Department of CS and E (guide); students Sai Tushaar K.M., Rifah A. Khan, and S. Srinidhi, all 6th semester students in Department of CSE, VVCE.