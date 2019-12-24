Poshan Abhiyan to be implemented in January

Regretting and admitting that the Women and Child Welfare Ministry was a neglected one, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle vowed to make her Ministry so significant that it would become one among the prominent ones in the State.

Speaking at a private event before chairing a review meeting here on Monday, she said that she wants to make her Ministry so important that legislators should desire to become Women and Child Welfare Ministers.

Stating that the Union government’s flagship programme, Poshan Abhiyan, for removing malnourishment in the country, is yet to be implemented in the State, Ms. Jolle said that it would be implemented from January.

On the allegations that several NGOs were working only for availing themselves of government funds by giving false or forged data, the Minister said that she has asked the officials to collect details of all NGOs getting government benefits for their assessment.

“Based on the details and their status, we will take a decision on blacklisting those NGOs that are not working as per the guidelines of the government,” she said.

With regard to regularisation of services of different staff, she said that 625 supervisors, 42 Child Development Programme Officers ad 65 Assistant Child Development Programme Officers have been regularised.

For maintaining records of children visiting anganwadis, she said, the department has decided to record the attendance using a face-reading app from the smart phones of anganwadi workers.

Asked about the increasing atrocities on women and demand for bringing in a tougher law, she said that her Ministry is holding discussions with officials of the Home, the Law and the Health Ministry for finding out a better solution to address this critical issue.

Later, chairing a review meeting, she directed the officials to make sure that all NGOs that are receiving government funds for running Bal Bhavans, should install biometric system for recording attendance.

“The government-run Bal Bhavans are indeed having such a system; at the same time, government-funded institutions also must install such a system for maintaining clear data. Based on that, the government could release funds,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner Y. S. Patil was present