ADVERTISEMENT

Portraits of Lord Rama, Hanuman, and CM Yogi Adityanath daubed in cow dung at Andola village

November 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The poster smeared with cow dung at Andola village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Tension prevailed in Andola village of Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday after a group of miscreants splashed cow dung on the wall posters of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Based on the complaint filed by Sri Ram Sena district president Ramesh Makashi, a case has been registered against five persons. According to the police, the incident took place after clashes broke out between two groups over the installation of posters. Police have provided security at the Andola Mutt and investigation is being conducted.

The posters of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, Mr. Yogi Adiyanath, and Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Mutalik, Siddalinga Swami of Karuneshwar Mutt in Andola, and also the portrait of Lord Karuneshwar were daubed in cow dung.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a portrait of Basaveshwara was burnt and defaced in Halakarti village on Chittapur taluk in the district; and Basaveshwara’s idol was defaced in Muttaga village of Shahabad taluk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US