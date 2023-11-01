HamberMenu
Portraits of Lord Rama, Hanuman, and CM Yogi Adityanath daubed in cow dung at Andola village

November 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The poster smeared with cow dung at Andola village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The poster smeared with cow dung at Andola village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Tension prevailed in Andola village of Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday after a group of miscreants splashed cow dung on the wall posters of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Based on the complaint filed by Sri Ram Sena district president Ramesh Makashi, a case has been registered against five persons. According to the police, the incident took place after clashes broke out between two groups over the installation of posters. Police have provided security at the Andola Mutt and investigation is being conducted.

The posters of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, Mr. Yogi Adiyanath, and Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Mutalik, Siddalinga Swami of Karuneshwar Mutt in Andola, and also the portrait of Lord Karuneshwar were daubed in cow dung.

Recently, a portrait of Basaveshwara was burnt and defaced in Halakarti village on Chittapur taluk in the district; and Basaveshwara’s idol was defaced in Muttaga village of Shahabad taluk.

