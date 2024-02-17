Portraits of Basaveshwar unveiled in Raichur, Yadgir

February 17, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Yadgir

N.S. Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, has said that the country will not develop if there is no equality. He was speaking after unveiling the portrait of cultural leader and social reformer Basaveshwar at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Boseraju said that the country will see development after achieving equality. Equality will come only by adopting the principles of the 12th Century social reformer Basasveshwar. “The efforts of Basaveshwar to provide equality, especially among women, were immense, and his contributions to changing society were highly laudable,” the Minister said.

Basana Gowda Daddal, Raichur Rural MLA and chairman of the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board, also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a similar ceremony held in Yadgir, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela unveiled the portrait of Basaveshwar.

“It is a proud moment for everyone to have Basaveshwar declared a cultural leader by the State government. Basaveshwar implemented the democratic system for the first time through ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ for the welfare of the people. We can proudly say that the concept of a democratic system was first introduced by Basaveshwar in the world,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Election tahsildar Santoshi Rani, Amaresh Biradar, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.