Portrait of Sangolli Rayana removed from traffic joint

December 18, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

Hassan district administration, on Sunday, removed the portrait of Sangolli Rayanna placed in a traffic joint at Shravanur in Holenarsipur taluk by a section of local people without permission from authorised bodies.

The officers offered prayers to the portrait before removing it in the presence of a seer. The administration had deployed police in the village to avoid untoward incidents.

A section of local people had placed the portrait at the traffic joint with the intention to name the place after Sangolli Rayanna, a trusted lieutenant in Kittur Rani Chennamma’s army. They had not taken permission from either the taluk administration or the village panchayat. Another group of people had sought permission to name the place after another person, forcing the district administration to intervene.

Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana and other officers held a peace meeting at the village to resolve the issue. However, the local people refused to remove the portrait. Finally, the district administration decided to remove the portrait.

Krishnamurthy, tahsildar, told the media that the portrait was placed in the middle of the road maintained by the Public Works Department. “As per Supreme Court’s orders and laws of the land, nobody is allowed to place portraits in public places. We tried to convince them by holding peace meetings. As they refused to budge, we are doing it. After offering our respect to Rayanna, who has been recognized as our freedom fighter, we are removing it”, he said.

A few people, who opposed the removal of the portrait, entered into an argument with the police. Tension prevailed at the place for sometime.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar and other officers monitored the situation.

