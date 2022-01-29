Portrait issue: MP seeks probe by HC

MYSURU

29 January 2022 21:25 IST

Taking objection to the reported removal of Dr. B.R. Ambekdar’s portrait from the dais during the Republic Day function at Raichur, former Minister and BJP MP V. Srinivas Prasad said the Karnataka High Court should conduct an inquiry into the matter and take appropriate steps.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Prasad said it was a different matter had the portrait not been there. But, the act of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Raichur to remove a portrait that was already there was “unpardonable”, he said, before urging the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court to order a probe into the matter.

He said the State Government should ask the district administration of Raichur to submit a report on the matter and forward it to the High Court and facilitate a probe.

Meanwhile, working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee R. Dhruvanarayan has also sought a comprehensive probe into the reported removal of the portrait from the dais. If such a development had really taken place, it was “unpardonable”, he said in a press statement here on Saturday.