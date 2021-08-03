Portions of two national highways cave in

Hassan

03 August 2021 19:03 IST

Following heavy rainfall, some stretches of National Highway 766C that connects Byndoor and Ranibennur, and National Highway 169 that connects Thirthahalli and Malpe have caved in, prompting the Shivamogga district administration to impose restriction on movement of vehicles.

A communiqué issued by the district administration on Tuesday said a part of NH 766C caved in near Nagar near Hosanagar. Similarly, a part of NH 169 caved near Bharatipura Cross. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B.Shivakumar has issued orders prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles on these stretches temporarily.

The administration has also suggested alternative routes for heavy vehicles. The heavy vehicles that used to travel to Kundapura via Shivamogga, can take Shivamogga – Sagar – Honnavara (NH 69). There is one more alternative route to travel to Kundapura from Shivamogga : Shivamogga – Hosanagar – Hulikal Ghat – Siddapura.

The heavy vehicles headed to Udupi and Mangaluru from Shivamogga can take Shivamogga – Koppa – Karkala – Mangaluru (SH 57, 65 and NH 69). One more alternative route to reach Mangaluru from Shivamogga is Shivamogga – N.R.Pura – Koppa – Sringeri – Karkala.