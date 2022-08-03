Portion of stonewall damaged in Shravanabelgola

Stones are spread all over Vindhyagiri

A portion of a stonewall on Vindhyagiri, the hillock known for of world-famous Gomateshwara statue, at Shravanabelgola in Channarayapatna taluk collapsed due to heavy rains on Tuesday night. Hundreds of huge stones that formed the fortress are spread all over the hillock.

According to local people, the fort wall of about 20 metres had been damaged. The stones damaged the railings of steps meant for devotees and tourists visiting the place.

The local people visited the place on Wednesday morning and expressed shock over the damage caused. For the first time, they witnessed such scenes on Vindhyagiri. The place attracts lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad. The Mahamastakabhisheka, the grand anointment of the Gomateshwara statue, was last held in 2018. The event attracted lakhs of people.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna visited the spot on Wednesday. After analysing the situation, the MLA said the Archaeological Survey of India did not take care of the structure, despite being aware of the fact the structure had become weak over the years.

He contacted the ASI officers over phone and asked them to take necessary action to protect the monument.