Portion of parapet wall at Vani Vilas Market collapses

A portion of the parapet wall of Vani Vilas Market at Agrahara in the city collapsed on Thursday.

Though no casualties were reported, the collapse of a portion of the heritage structure had become a source of concern in the wake of the collapse of portions of other heritage structures such as Devaraja Market and Lansdowne building in the city.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, who visited the spot along with officials, said the parapet wall atop two shops in the market had collapsed due to water logging. The tenants of the two shops had not opened their shops for more than a year.

Ruling out any threat to the heritage structure, which was also built during the same period as Devaraja Market, Ms. Palanetra said Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will take up the repair works soon.