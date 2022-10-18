Portion of Mysuru palace fort wall collapses

Torrential rain triggered the collapse of dilapidated wall; repair work has begun, says palace board

Torrential rain triggered the collapse of dilapidated wall; repair work has begun, says palace board

As heavy rains continue to lash Mysuru city for the past few days, a portion of the century-old Mysuru palace fort wall near Bisilu Maramma Temple adjoining the Varaha Gate of the palace collapsed on Monday night.

The wall measuring about 20 metres collapsed after it developed cracks. Another reason cited for the wall to develop cracks was the cannon firing practice conducted at the parking lot of the palace during Dasara festivities. The practice is done every year in the run-up to the celebrations.

The Mysuru Palace Board said the portion of the wall collapsed as it had become weak in view of heavy rains this year.

Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said in a release that tenders had been invited for the repair of 50-metre palace fort wall, including the 20-metre collapsed portion and the reconstruction work has been awarded to Ramachandra, a contractor. As per the norms, the work of restoring the collapsed wall has started, he added.

This year, the first cannon firing practice was held at the parking lot near the temple in the run-up to Dasara. However, the second and third practice sessions were shifted to the Doddakere Maidan on the request from the Board to the Mysuru City Police for shifting the practice venue for the safety of the wall and other structures around the palace. The weak portions of the fort wall will be repaired as per the heritage norms.

The vibrations caused due to deafening sound from the cannon firing could be one of the reasons for the old wall developing crack and continuous rain triggering its collapse, according to the board.

The cannon firing practice is done to familiarise the Dasara elephants to the loud sound. A 21-gun salute is accorded as a mark of respect soon after the Jamboo Savari is flagged off at the palace.