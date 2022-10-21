Portion of Maharani’s Science College in Mysuru collapses following heavy rains

A portion of the first floor of Maharani’s Science College in Mysuru, collapsed on Friday October 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

A portion of the century-old Maharani’s Science College on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in Mysuru caved in on October 21 morning following incessant rains over the last few days.

Three laboratories – one each of chemistry, biotechnology and botany departments – were reduced to rubble. Though there was no loss of life or injury, the incident has shaken students and staff in the campus.

College authorities have announced suspension of classes for two days even amidst concerns about the structural stability of the rest of the building.

The repair and conservation of the heritage structure had received administrative approval and ₹2 crore was released for the same. The ground-breaking ceremony was slated for October 22.

College Principal Dr. D. Ravi told The Hindu, “In view of the continuous rains over the last few days, I inspected the structure, as its condition was precarious and a portion had developed cracks. After inspecting the first floor around 10.25 a.m., I instructed the attendants to close the laboratories, and bar the entry of students and teachers to the wing. I also ensured that power supply to the wing was disconnected.”

After ensuring that the wing was out of bounds for students, faculty and staff, Dr. Ravi returned to his chamber.

Within a few minutes, he heard a rumbling noise.

A portion of the first floor of the building had collapsed.

“Though 2 nd and 3 rd year students were on vacation and the number of students was relatively less, other students and staff frequently walk by this building every day. But timely intervention and making the wing out of bounds helped avert a tragedy,” said Dr. Ravi.

Fire and Emergency Service personnel visited the spot. After examining the rubble and the collapsed structure, they declared that there was nobody inside,” he added.

Some of the classes and laboratories will be shifted to a new building, which has 25 classrooms. Dr. Ravi said each department of the science wing has 2 to 3 laboratories, and hence the laboratory work will not be affected.

But college authorities now want structural engineers to evaluate the safety of the entire building before resuming classes in the premises.

Maharani’s Science College alone has 3,850 students on its rolls, apart from 200 teaching staff and 50 non-teaching staff.

MLA L. Nagendra and some officials visited the spot.