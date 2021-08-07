Portfolio list sent to high command

Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emphatically said on Friday afternoon that the portfolios would be allocated to Ministers by the end of the day, that appears unlikely to happen.

Lobbying

Sources in the party said the Chief Minister had sent the list to the party high command and it would be announced as soon as the central leadership approves it. Meanwhile, several Ministers continued lobbying for preferred portfolios which may have delayed the allocation, the sources said.

While many are keen to retain the portfolios they handled under the previous dispensation, many others are also aspiring for key portfolios such as Public Works, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Power, Water Resources, and Bengaluru Development.

Meanwhile, those who failed to make it to the Cabinet — Ramesh Jarkiholi, C.P. Yogeshwar, and others — reportedly met in the city, raising eyebrows.