Porters given foodgrains

Considering the hardships being faced by porters and other manual staff at the Hubballi Railway Station due to the partial lockdown, members of the Jain community distributed foodgrains required for 15 days among them on Wednesday.

Additional Director-General of Railway Police Bhaskar Rao and Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram initiated the distribution programme at Sri Siddharoodh Swami Railway Station, Hubballi, in the presence of the former chairman of Sri Siddharoodh Swami Mutt Trust Committee and member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee Mahendra Singhi and others.

Symbolically distributing the foodgrains packets to the porters, Mr. Bhaskar Rao commended the service by Jain community, especially during a health crisis. The community always extends a helping hand to the needy and follows the principle of live and let live, he said.

Mr. Mahendra Singhi said that Hubballi being the land of Sri Siddharoodha Swami, sheltered and fed people of all faiths. Several members of the Jain community had come forward to provide assistance for helping the needy with foodgrains packets as the partial lockdown had taken away the livelihoods of many.

Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police Pushpalatha, president of Dharwad District Jain Conference Megharaj Balagat, president of Hubballi branch of Jain International and other office-bearers, including Babulal Parekh, Subhash Dank, Ujwal Singhi and Alpesh Chauhan, and others were present.