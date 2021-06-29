Portea Medical offers services to COVID-19 patients in rural areas

The outside-of-hospital care company has partnered with Karnataka government

Portea Medical, an outside-of-hospital care company, has partnered with the government of Karnataka to offer day and night care for COVID-19 patients in rural areas.

To begin with, Portea has identified a 50-bed Community Health Centre at Konanur, Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district. The centre would be supporting 15 PHCs in and around the area. It would have 24-hour oxygen support and HDU beds equipped with BiPAP machines, and backed up with oxygen concentrators.

In addition, an expert team of doctors and nurses with hands-on experience in handling COVID-19 patients would be deployed, the company said.

Ms. Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical, said, “After the cities, COVID-19 has spread to rural districts of the country where people may not have access to even the basic facilities to handle the situation. This is where we wanted to ensure that the government gets the much-needed support from all directions.”

Portea plans to extend its services to other districts in the State.