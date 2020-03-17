Popular tourist spots in Shivamogga dt. closed

17 March 2020 22:33 IST

In the wake of COVID-19 scare, many popular tourist spots in the district have been closed down.

The entry of visitors to Jog Falls where river Sharavathi takes a plunge from a height of 830 feet has been barred till March 22. More than six lakh tourists visit Jog every year. H.S. Ramakrishna, Assistant Director of Department of Tourism, has said that, as large number of visitors including foreigners visit Jog, it has been decided to bar the entry of outsiders to the waterfalls area as a precautionary measure.

The Department of Forest and Wildlife has prohibited trekking activities in Kodachadri and near Hindlumane waterfalls for an indefinite period of time. Both the places attract large number of youths during summer. The Tyavarekoppa tiger and lion safari will also remain closed till March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease. The management of Padmavathi temple in Humcha and Sridharashram in Varadahalli have already announced their decision to shutdown accommodation facilities.

