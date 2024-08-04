ADVERTISEMENT

PoP idols banned in Karnataka ahead of Ganesh festival

Published - August 04, 2024 07:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Ganesh idols being made in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has banned plaster of Paris (PoP) idols and those painted with heavy metal-containing colours to ensure this year’s Ganesh festival is eco-friendly. The festival is on September 7 this year.

This comprehensive ban covers the manufacture, sale, transport, installation, and immersion of such idols. The move aims to prevent environmental pollution, particularly in water bodies, which is often caused by the immersion of chemically treated idols. Those who violate this ban will be prosecuted under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, KSPCB said in a release.

The board has strongly encouraged the residents of Bengaluru to support this initiative by purchasing clay Ganesh idols. “Unlike PoP idols, clay idols do not contain harmful chemicals and dissolve more naturally in water, minimizing environmental damage. This shift to eco-friendly idols not only protects water quality but also promotes sustainable practices in the community. By choosing clay idols, citizens can celebrate the Ganesh festival in a way that honours both tradition and the environment,” the board said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US