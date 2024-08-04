GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PoP idols banned in Karnataka ahead of Ganesh festival

Published - August 04, 2024 07:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Ganesh idols being made in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has banned plaster of Paris (PoP) idols and those painted with heavy metal-containing colours to ensure this year’s Ganesh festival is eco-friendly. The festival is on September 7 this year.

This comprehensive ban covers the manufacture, sale, transport, installation, and immersion of such idols. The move aims to prevent environmental pollution, particularly in water bodies, which is often caused by the immersion of chemically treated idols. Those who violate this ban will be prosecuted under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, KSPCB said in a release.

The board has strongly encouraged the residents of Bengaluru to support this initiative by purchasing clay Ganesh idols. “Unlike PoP idols, clay idols do not contain harmful chemicals and dissolve more naturally in water, minimizing environmental damage. This shift to eco-friendly idols not only protects water quality but also promotes sustainable practices in the community. By choosing clay idols, citizens can celebrate the Ganesh festival in a way that honours both tradition and the environment,” the board said.

