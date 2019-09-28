Poor show at youth festival

Lack of publicity and poor coordination between departments left young talents disappointed at the district youth festival here on Friday.

The aim was to provide a platform to young artistes to showcase their talent. Nevertheless, the crowd at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Kala Mandir, was very thin. The number of seats filled was less than 50 and a majority of the attendees were mediapersons and friends and relatives of the artistes.

Classical dance, western music, vocal, pick-and-speak and solo drama performances, folk song, folk dance and other art forms were shown by youngsters from different parts of the district. “The crowd was just around 35 including presspersons when I was performing,” an artiste told The Hindu.

Many opined that the organisers had failed to publicise the event.

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, ZP, Mandya district administration and Karnataka Janapada Parishat organised it.