Poor SC/ST families to get 75 units of free power a month

The poor from SC/ST communities in the State will now get free power of 75 units a month with effect from from May 1.

The State Energy Department issued a notification in this regard on Friday. The new scheme will benefit about 39.26 lakh families and cost an additional ₹979 crore to the State exchequer.

According to an official note, the notification follows the assurance by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti on increasing the free power supply to SC/ST communities coming under the Kutir/Bhagya Jyothi scheme from the present 40 units to 75 units a month. Subsequently, Mr. Bommai had announced on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti that free power up to 75 units a month would be given to all the poor SC/ST families in the State who have BPL ration cards.

The beneficiaries will have to furnish relevant documents, including caste certificates, Aadhaar cards, and BPL cards to avail the benefit. The beneficiaries have to first pay their power bills with the respective Escoms. The amount which is is equivalent of 75 units would be reimbursed to them through Direct Benefit Transfer to their bank accounts.

To avail the benefit, eligible SC/ST families need to clear all their pending electricity arrears, says the notification.