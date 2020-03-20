Karnataka

Poor ridership: Many trains cancelled

South Western Railway has announced temporary cancellation of the following trains owing to poor ridership till March 31.

Hubballi–KSR Bengaluru–Hubballi Janashatabdi (Daily) Express (12079/12080), Mysuru–Yelahanka–Mysuru Malgudi (Daily Express) (16023/16024), Yeshwantpur–Pandharpur–Yeshwantpur (Weekly) Express (16541/16542), Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Rajyarani Express (16557/16558), Shivamogga–Yeshwantpur –Shivamogga Express Special (06539/06540), Mysuru–Renigunta–Mysuru Weekly Express (11065/11066), Mysuru–Sainagar Shirdi–Mysuru Weekly Express (16217/16218), Yeshwantpur–Mangaluru–Yeshwantpur Weekly Express (16565/16566), and Belagavi–Mysuru Vishwamanava (Daily) Express (17326).

Mysuru–Belagavi Vishwamanava (Daily) Express (17325) has been cancelled till April 1, the release stated.

