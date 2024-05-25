GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poor response to rule on panic button and tracking device

Govt. to now create awareness regarding the rule that mandates the installation of a tracking device and emergency button in all public vehicles by November this year

Published - May 25, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
A technician installing a vehicle tracking device in a cab.

A technician installing a vehicle tracking device in a cab. | Photo Credit: file photo

All public transport vehicles and those operating under a national permit in the State are required to install a vehicle location tracking device and an emergency panic button by November 2024. However, just like the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP), this has also received a very poor response.

To correct this, the Transport Department plans to launch an awareness campaign regarding the tracking device and panic button once the election-related Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

The rule went into effect on December 1, 2023, and vehicle owners were given one year to implement it. The rule states that the Regional Transport Offices will withhold the renewal of fitness certificates for public service vehicles if owners do not install the required devices with panic buttons within the stipulated period.

With six months left, the response has been poor, and most of the vehicle owners have not complied with the norm yet, a senior Transport Department official said.

Government assistance

Private transport bodies say the government’s insistence that the devices have to be bought from one of the 13 empanelled vendors imposes a financial burden on them, and they are asking for government assistance.

“The requirement to replace existing devices adds further financial strain,” said K. Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association.

“Many cab operators have voluntarily installed GPS devices to prevent illegal activities and ensure passenger safety, even without government mandates. However, the cost is prohibitive for less affluent cab drivers. Therefore, I urge the government to provide financial support through the Nirbhaya scheme,” Mr. Holla added.

Vehicle owners can purchase the devices from approved manufacturers at a cost of ₹7,599 (excluding GST) from among 13 empanelled vendors.

“The tracking device and panic button kit available in the market costs around ₹4,000 -  ₹5,000, but the unit supplied by the Transport Department’s empanelled vendors costs ₹7,599. The government should address this issue,” said Ajith Kumar, a cab driver from Ramamurthy Nagar.

