Poor response to MCC adalat

November 14, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The maiden ‘Palike Adalat’ of Mysuru City Corporation received a tepid response on day one of the initiative on Monday. The Adalat concludes on November 19.

The adalat was announced to provide faster services of the MCC to the residents of Mysuru. Only a few people turned up at the MCC office where five counters had been put up for receiving the grievances.

Deputy Mayor G. Roopa symbolically inaugurated the adalat. Empty chairs and counters greeted the public, who blamed lack of publicity from the MCC about the initiative.

The MCC officers said they would ask the zonal offices to make announcement of the adalat so that the people make use of the opportunity and get their grievances addressed in the coming days.

