Poor response to COVID-19 vaccine drive in Kalaburagi

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna receiving a shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

09 February 2021 01:43 IST

Of the targeted 3,002, only 442 persons turn up

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Kalaburagi district saw a poor response on day one of the three-day campaign on Monday, with only 442 staff members against the total target of 3,002 from various departments taking the first dose of the vaccine.

According to District Health and Family Welfare officials, asmany as 8,510 staff members from various departments, including Revenue and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (3,194), Police (3,772) and urban local bodies (1,544), registered for taking the COVID-19 vaccination during the three-day drive.

The Health Department had set a target of administering COVID-19 vaccine to 3,002 officers and staff members on day one, of which only 442 personnel turned up to get the first shot of the vaccine. Of the 442 persons, 288 were from the Police Department, 128 from the Revenue Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and 26 from urban local bodies.

The District Health and Family Welfare Department has registered 8,510 officers and staff to get vaccination at 23 centres set up in community health centres, primary health centres, taluk hospitals, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences(GIMS) and at ESIC Hospital during the three-day drive.